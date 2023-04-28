Cluster of asteroids approaching Earth TODAY! From 25 feet to 203 feet, check details
5 asteroids, with sizes varying from 25 feet to 203 feet have been tracked by NASA approaching Earth.
Asteroid 2023 HW1 – It will make its extremely close approach to the planet today, April 28.
The asteroid, with a width of 120 feet, will approach at a distance of 4.2 kilometers and at a speed of nearly 36861 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid 2023 HK5 - It is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by today too.
The asteroid is approximately 81 feet wide, travelling at almost 29601 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 5.5 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2021 JF2 – With a width of 60 feet, it will make its closest approach to Earth today, April 28.
The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 28641 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 6.3 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 HP5 – It is between 25 feet and 59 wide and will make a close approach today, April 28.
Photo Credit: NASA
This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 18964 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of just 2.2 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 HH2 – It will make its closest approach to Earth today, April 28. In terms of size, it is between 91 feet and 203 feet across.
As per NASA, it will come as close as 6.5 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 27244 kilometers per hour.