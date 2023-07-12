CogniFit app: 5 ways to let tech boost your IQ, brain health

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 12, 2023
Be it an adult or children, we all need to have a sharp brain to function in an exceedingly intelligent manner to cope with this digitally enabled modern world. 

Improving your brain health requires practice. With CongniFit app you can work daily to improve your brain health and emphasize your cognitive skills.

1. CogniFit offers various ways to help stimulate the brain and encourage it to develop cognitive skills. Not only for individuals, it helps families as well. 

2. You can find various training programs, tests for brain and cognitive abilities, and mind games from easy to hard levels in the app. 

3. It offers multiple training programs for adults and kids like concentration, reasoning, reading, memory, exams, and more.

4. It also offers personalized training programs and mind games for adults and kids to improve their IQ and brain health. 

5. It provides an in-depth progress report so one can analyze where they can perform better. 

This app can be utilized by families, professionals, researchers, clinicians, teachers, and more.

