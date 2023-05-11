Colossal 250-foot asteroid coming! Clocked at blistering 32166 kmph, NASA warns
The next biggest space rock that is worrying scientists and coming uncomfortably close to Earth is Asteroid 2023 HT4. What danger does it pose? NASA explains.
An asteroid discovered in 2023 itself is approaching Earth and will get uncomfortably close tomorrow.
The asteroid, named 2023 HT4, has a massive size of 250-foot.
It is traveling at the tremendous speed of 32,166 kmph, as confirmed by NASA's CNEOS data. Belonging to the Apollo group, this near-Earth object presents a some risk.
NASA states that it will come as close as 3.77 million miles to Earth.
A slight deviation in its orbit could result in scary moments for our planet, if not a catastrophe.
According to TheSky.org, Asteroid 2023 HT4 will pass by Earth tomorrow at 16:50.
Asteroid 2023 HT4 was recently discovered on April 9, 2023. Hence, to avoid any mishap, NASA tracks all these potentially hazardous asteroids in advance.
It uses the ATLAS asteroid impact early warning system, created by the University of Hawaii and supported by NASA.
The system includes four telescopes (two in Hawaii, one in Chile, and one in South Africa) that scan the entire sky multiple times each night, automatically searching for moving objects.