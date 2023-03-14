Comet C/2023 A3 to visit Earth in 2024; was mistaken for an asteroid
Know all about the new bright new comet that is to visit Earth in 2024.
On February 1, the world witnessed the passing of the Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), popularly known as the Green comet due to its unusual hue.
The comet visited the Earth after a period of 50,000 years and illuminated the night sky as it passed.
Now, another comet is coming. The comet, named C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS), was initially mistaken for an asteroid.
The comet was discovered by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), which is situated in South Africa.
The comet was first spotted on February 22 when it showed up on ATLAS, an early warning system developed for detecting near-Earth asteroids.
The comet was earlier photographed by the Purple Mountain Observatory (Tsuchinshan) in Nanjing, China. This is why the comet was named C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS).
Upon its first observation, the comet had an 'exceedingly faint' luminosity and was located 680 million miles away from the Sun, as a report by Space.com indicated.
it was determined that at its perihelion, it would be placed in the orbit of Mercury at a distance of 36 million miles from the Sun.
This change in solar distance can increase the comet's luminosity by 17 magnitudes.
If it retains its brightness, then between October 12 and October 19, 2024, the comet will put up a stellar display in the night sky as it will shine brighter than any recent comets.