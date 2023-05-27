Unlock your future with these Competitive Exams for Engineering; check top 5 apps
Planning to make your career in Engineering? Check these competitive exams that you must consider.
With technological progress, the global demand for technology-related jobs is on the rise. If you are eyeing further studies in engineering after the 12th, then you are at the right place.
Here are the 5 most prominent entrance exams that can help you get admission to prestigious and renowned engineering colleges across the country.
JEE Main:
Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), it is a national-level engineering entrance exam for admission to top institutes like IIT, NIT, and others. It is then followed by JEE Advanced.
BITSAT:
Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) is facilitated by the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology for admission to BITS campuses in Goa, Hyderabad, and Pilani.
EAMCET:
Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) is administered in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for admission to various engineering, medical, and agricultural colleges across the states.
WBJEE:
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is conducted by the state of West Bengal for admission to government and private engineering colleges.
Similarly, GUJCET is conducted by Gujarat, MHT-CET by Maharashtra, and COMEDK by Karnataka.
Looking for online platforms to prepare for these exams? Toppr, Unacademy learning app, PW, Smart Test: IIT JEE Main Exam, and Embibe will help you to crack the exam!