Computex 2023: Event begins today, check schedule, expectations, more

Published May 29, 2023
Computex 2023 is one of the biggest computing events and it is set to begin today. What does it have for you? Know the schedule, announcements, and more here. 

Computex 2023, the largest computing event of the year, is scheduled to take place in Taipei, Taiwan. 

It will begin on May 29 and run through June 2. The event participants include all the major players in the industry.

This year, the event highlights six prominent themes: HPC, Artificial Intelligence Applications, Next-Gen Connectivity, Hyperreality, Innovations & Startups, and Sustainability. 

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the opening keynote address at the conference beginning at 11:00 AM (GMT+8) in Taipei. 

Several speakers from Qualcomm Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Acer Incorporated, and Super Micro Computer will talk during the event.

Where to catch the event online? As per a report by Verge, a replay will be made accessible for the event soon. 

Moreover, interested individuals can sign up on Nvidia's website to receive notifications. 

