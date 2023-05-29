Computex 2023: Event begins today, check schedule, expectations, more
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Computex 2023 is one of the biggest computing events and it is set to begin today. What does it have for you? Know the schedule, announcements, and more here.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Computex 2023, the largest computing event of the year, is scheduled to take place in Taipei, Taiwan.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It will begin on May 29 and run through June 2. The event participants include all the major players in the industry.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This year, the event highlights six prominent themes: HPC, Artificial Intelligence Applications, Next-Gen Connectivity, Hyperreality, Innovations & Startups, and Sustainability.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the opening keynote address at the conference beginning at 11:00 AM (GMT+8) in Taipei.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Several speakers from Qualcomm Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Acer Incorporated, and Super Micro Computer will talk during the event.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Where to catch the event online? As per a report by Verge, a replay will be made accessible for the event soon.
Photo Credit: AFP
Check More
Moreover, interested individuals can sign up on Nvidia's website to receive notifications.