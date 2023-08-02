Conjunctivitis is on the rise! Protect yourself with these 4 tips, and check these eye-health apps
With the cases of conjunctivitis growing each day, you must look out for yourself and your family. Follow these 4 tips and take advantage of 5 eye care apps.
Avoid touching eyes: You can avoid pink eye by preventing direct contact of your eyes with your hands. This way bacteria will not get near your eyes.
Maintain hygiene: Hygiene is a must during this season. Keep washing your hands and face with soap and splash clean water into your eyes when you return home to maintain sanitation and avoid getting infected.
Maintain distance from affected people: Prevent coming in contact with people who have conjunctivitis until their symptoms are gone.
Avoid sharing items: Don’t share personal items like towels, pillows, or eye makeup as the pink eye can spread through these means.
EyeXam: This app helps patients to reach out to the best eye specialist through the app. You can easily schedule appointments, send real-time messages and contact them in time of need.
Eye Handbook: This app contains 3,000 images, videos, and information on common eye diseases and conditions. It also provides eye calculators, ocular trauma scores, Eye Wiki, peer-to-peer forums, and patient education tools.
OdySight®: This enables you to self-evaluate your eye condition. It provides recommendations for patients affected by eye disease who need regular and close monitoring
Dry Eye Rhythm: This app determines blink characteristics and determines maximum blink interval (MBI) and monitor symptoms of dry eye.
VisionUp Eye Exercises: With this app, you can catch up with your eye workouts. It offers 50+ exercises, 7 training plans, and 12 tests to analyze vision.