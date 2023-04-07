Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
Photo Credit: HT Tech
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max came are the first iPhone models with the always-on-display feature. With time, it is just getting better!
Photo Credit: HT Tech
iOS 16 updates are adding new features to these iPhones.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buy here
With the latest iOS 16.4 update, you can link the activation of the always-on display with a Focus mode on iPhone 14 Pro models.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
That means, it is now possible to activate or deactivate the always-on display feature exclusively when a particular Focus mode is active.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Wondering how to do it? Here are the detailed steps:
Photo Credit: Unsplash
To add a Focus Filter to a particular Focus mode on your iPhone, open the Settings app and navigate to the Focus section.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
From there, select the desired Focus mode, then scroll down and tap on "Add Filter" under the "Focus Filters" option.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Next, tap on "System Filters" and select "Always On Display".
Photo Credit: Pixabay
As you're enabling this feature, ensure that the toggle switch is left in the default "ON" position.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check here
Finally, tap "Add" to include the filter in your selected Focus mode.