Cool AI images reimagine Friends in Indian avatar! Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Monica, more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 08, 2023
Photo Credit: ai.magine_

 Imagine if the beloved Friends TV series, which aired from 1994 to 2004, had been reimagined and shot in India. Let's take a journey into an AI-generated reimagination of Friends characters like Joey, Chandler and others via Midjourney.

Photo Credit: ai.magine_

Rachel Green: From Central Park to Vanitha Park

Photo Credit: ai.magine_

Photo Credit: ai.magine_

Photo Credit: ai.magine_

Monica Geller: The Biryani Boss! (Monica says, "Don't take it lightly! I know my stuff!")

Photo Credit: ai.magine_

Mr. Tribbiani, the samosa addict - Joey's love affair with delicious food.

Photo Credit: ai.magine_

Smelly cat featuring Phoebe Buffay - A musical ode to a unique feline friend.

Photo Credit: ai.magine_

Slide 6: The Art of Unagi - Ross tries to enlighten his friends about this ancient concept.

Photo Credit: ai.magine_

In this AI-generated reimagination, Friends in India captures the essence of friendship, love, and laughter.

Photo Credit: ai.magine_

