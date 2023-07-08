Cool AI images reimagine Friends in Indian avatar! Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Monica, more
Photo Credit: ai.magine_
Imagine if the beloved Friends TV series, which aired from 1994 to 2004, had been reimagined and shot in India. Let's take a journey into an AI-generated reimagination of Friends characters like Joey, Chandler and others via Midjourney.
Photo Credit: ai.magine_
Rachel Green: From Central Park to Vanitha Park
Photo Credit: ai.magine_
Rachel Green: From Central Park to Vanitha Park
Photo Credit: ai.magine_
Almost there, just a little buffering to reveal everything!
Photo Credit: ai.magine_
Monica Geller: The Biryani Boss! (Monica says, "Don't take it lightly! I know my stuff!")
Photo Credit: ai.magine_
Mr. Tribbiani, the samosa addict - Joey's love affair with delicious food.
Photo Credit: ai.magine_
Smelly cat featuring Phoebe Buffay - A musical ode to a unique feline friend.
Photo Credit: ai.magine_
Slide 6: The Art of Unagi - Ross tries to enlighten his friends about this ancient concept.
Photo Credit: ai.magine_
In this AI-generated reimagination, Friends in India captures the essence of friendship, love, and laughter.
Photo Credit: ai.magine_
Click here
The iPhone 12 packs an A14 Bionic chipset, and a dual 12MP camera, among others.