Cool offer! Buy Samsung Galaxy A54 for just 11,499; Check it out here

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 22, 2023
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon has brought an exclusive deal on Samsung Galaxy A54, making the premium smartphone available to you at a much lower price.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A54’s original price is Rs. 41999 on Amazon.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is offering an initial discount of 7 percent on the smartphone helping you to save Rs.3000.

Photo Credit: Amazon

With the initial discount the price of the smartphone comes down to Rs.38999.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon further offers an exchange deal and bank offers to lower the price of the device.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Amazon

 You get Up to Rs. 27500 off on the exchange deal further contributing to the price cut of the smartphone.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Keep this in mind that the discounted amount on the exchange deal depends on the resale value of the device you trade -in.

Once you collect both the discounts you will be able to get the price for just Rs. 11499.

Photo Credit: Amazon

You can further lower the price by using Bank offers available on Amazon.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon offers a flat Rs. 3000 instant discounts on ICICI Credit Card and HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

Photo Credit: Amazon

It also offers 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.    

Check here