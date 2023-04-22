Cool offer! Buy Samsung Galaxy A54 for just 11,499; Check it out here
Amazon has brought an exclusive deal on Samsung Galaxy A54, making the premium smartphone available to you at a much lower price.
The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A54’s original price is Rs. 41999 on Amazon.
Amazon is offering an initial discount of 7 percent on the smartphone helping you to save Rs.3000.
With the initial discount the price of the smartphone comes down to Rs.38999.
Amazon further offers an exchange deal and bank offers to lower the price of the device.
You get Up to Rs. 27500 off on the exchange deal further contributing to the price cut of the smartphone.
Keep this in mind that the discounted amount on the exchange deal depends on the resale value of the device you trade -in.
Once you collect both the discounts you will be able to get the price for just Rs. 11499.
You can further lower the price by using Bank offers available on Amazon.
Amazon offers a flat Rs. 3000 instant discounts on ICICI Credit Card and HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.
It also offers 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.