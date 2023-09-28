Crackdown! After Netflix, Disney launches campaign against password-sharing
Photo Credit: Disney+Hotstar
After Netflix achieved success with its password-sharing crackdown, Disney Plus has alerted users to stop sharing their passwords with people outside their family. Know what the new Disney policy says about the password sharing crackdown.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Notably, the online streaming platform Disney Plus has restricted password-sharing in Canada. This may well herald a wider, perhaps even, a global campaign.
Photo Credit: Disney+Hotstar
The Canadian Disney Plus users were notified by mail, which said not to share passwords outside the household.
Photo Credit: Disney+Hotstar
The Disney Plus mail highlighted, “We’re implementing restrictions on your ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your household.”
Photo Credit: Disney+Hotstar
According to The Verge, the new company help centre policy also talks about the password sharing restriction which will now be only limited to people living under one roof.
Photo Credit: Netflix
The company did not lay out any details on how they will be rolling out the new drastic change however, it may soon be applied to the Canadian subscribers.
Photo Credit: Pexels
According to reports, the company will be monitoring users’ sign-up details as well as their usage of accounts.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Not complying with the new Disney Plus policies may lead to termination or some restrictions which was not specifically disclosed.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Earlier, Netflix rolled out the password-sharing restriction in various regions and now it looks like Disney Plus is going in the same direction.
Photo Credit: Pexels
In some regions Netflix allows password sharing outside the households, but it also imposes an extra charge.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
As of now, Disney Plus has not revealed how it will roll out the new policy but it is going to happen. So, be prepared to pay some extra cash if you want to stream their content.