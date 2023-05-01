Crazy Deal! Buy Samsung Galaxy A53 for just 8499; price crashes from a high of 39990

Grab a massive discount on Samsung Galaxy A53 and get the smartphone at an amazingly low price. Check the details.

On Amazon you get a 16 percent initial discount on the Samsung Galaxy A53.

With the help of the initial discount available, the price of the smartphone has been slashed to Rs. 33499 from Rs.39990 (8GB+128GB) on Amazon.

You can further lower the price of the smartphone using the exchange deal and bank offers.

Amazon is offering an exchange deal too through which you can get a discount of up to Rs. 25000.

Notably, what discount you get on the exchange deal totally depends on the resale value of the old device.

 After accumulation of initial discount and exchange deal (if you get maximum benefit), the price of the smartphone reduces to Rs. 8499.

Amazon also provides a bank offer to help reduce the price of the smartphone further.

You get 5% instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is powered by a 5nm Octa-Core processor.

 The smartphone features 5000mAh long lasting battery and a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED Display.

