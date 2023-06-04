Crazy for computer science engineering job? Check these apps to master the course first
Most students in India want to pursue computer science engineering nowadays. Its promising career opportunities is setting a high bar for students. To get a great job and high pay, take help of these apps.
1-In the age of AI and digital world, most of the students in India want to pursue Computer science engineering.
2- For many students these courses are becoming as popular as those at IIT, IIITs, NITs and BITs.
3- Since, IT jobs pay well even for the entry level jobs, students in other Engineering domains also want to get into the IT field. The potential to succeed is immense.
4- However, high demand for CSE courses has increased competition among students. The race to become a pro can leave students stressed and fatigued.
5- But proper guidance and tools can help these students get through this and bag the best jobs.
6- GitHub, GeeksforGeeks, Sololearn, stack Overflow, NPTEL, Coursera and Udemy are some amazing apps that can help students becoming a pro to land their dream jobs.