Create a WhatsApp Channel in 10 easy steps
Like the new WhatsApp Channel concept, but don't know where to start? Well, here is how to start a WhatsApp Channel in a few easy steps.
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called 'Channels”, which allows for one-way updates with your followers. You just need a WhatsApp account to get started.
Open your account on WhatsApp Web, and go to Channels by clicking “Channels”.
You’ll notice a “Plus” icon, which will let you create a channel.
Click the "Continue" button and carry on following the prompts you see on the screen.
Create a name for your channel. Know that you can change it anytime.
You can add a description to your channel to make it more personalized. This will help your followers to get an understanding of what you are all about.
Add a beautiful picture to the icon to make it look more attractive.
Lastly, just tap on “create channel” and you are all done.
You can also share your channel page info by going to your icon
Click here
Then head towards the channel name and copy the link to share.