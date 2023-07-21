Cristiano Ronaldo beats Kylie Jenner on Instagram's rich list
Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Kylie Jenner as Instagram's highest earner.
Ronaldo earns £1.87 million per sponsored post, ahead of Kylie's £1.47 million.
Ronaldo, playing in Saudi Arabia, promotes LiveScore, Therabody, and Binance on his account.
The Portuguese star's massive draw lies in his staggering 597 million Instagram followers.
Kylie Jenner charges £1.47 million for a sponsored post on Instagram.
Kylie cashes in by endorsing Jean Paul Gaultier, Kylie Cosmetics, and Kylie Swim.
Third on the list is footballer Lionel Messi, who commands £1.38 million for a sponsored post.
Fourth on the list is Spanish singer and actor Salena Gomez, she charges $1,735,000 average price per post
Dwayne Johnson ranks 5th number on Instagram's top rich list as he paid off $1.71 million per post.