Cristiano Ronaldo beats Kylie Jenner on Instagram's rich list

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 21, 2023
Photo Credit: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Kylie Jenner as Instagram's highest earner.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Ronaldo earns £1.87 million per sponsored post, ahead of Kylie's £1.47 million.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Ronaldo, playing in Saudi Arabia, promotes LiveScore, Therabody, and Binance on his account.

Photo Credit: Instagram

The Portuguese star's massive draw lies in his staggering 597 million Instagram followers.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Kylie Jenner charges £1.47 million for a sponsored post on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Kylie cashes in by endorsing Jean Paul Gaultier, Kylie Cosmetics, and Kylie Swim.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Third on the list is footballer Lionel Messi, who commands £1.38 million for a sponsored post.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Fourth on the list is Spanish singer and actor Salena Gomez, she charges $1,735,000 average price per post

Photo Credit: Instagram

Dwayne Johnson ranks 5th number on Instagram's top rich list as he paid off $1.71 million per post.

Click here