Data science on mind? Here are 5 apps and 4 tips that will help you learn and get a job
Photo Credit: pexels
Want to start your career in data science? Check out these tips and apps that can help you kick start your career.
Photo Credit: pexels
Decide what do you want to be:
While you can dabble in all, you should decide what you really want to be in the field of data science such as data science engineer, data scientist, data analyst and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
Get the basics right:
You need to build the basic foundation in math, statistics, and programming languages such as Python, C++ before moving onwards.
Photo Credit: pexels
Get first-hand experience:
Gaining real-time experience is important to refine your knowledge and skills. Try your hands-on project-based courses or apply for various internships.
Photo Credit: pexels
Have skills+:
Enhance your knowledge in the field by exploring new technologies, discussions, future aspects and more. Now, check out the 5 apps that can help you achieve your goals.
Photo Credit: pexels
Data champ app
It is an interactive learning platform that offers video courses on a number of programming languages as well as AI and machine learning.
Photo Credit: pexels
Coursera app:
Coursera has a variety of programming language courses ranging from beginner to advanced. You can do any data science certification course that is affiliated with top universities.
Photo Credit: pexels
Programming hub
It provides fun games to learn coding languages such as HTML, Javascript, C, C++ and more. It provides easy-to-understand classes and interactive sessions.
Photo Credit: pexels
Edx
edX offers numerous programing language courses where you can start from scratch and master any language as a developer.
Photo Credit: pexels
Tap to know more
Enki:
The coding program offers lessons, practices, and quizzes for practical learning. The app is perfect for daily use in short sessions. For advanced learning, users need to upgrade to the premium version.