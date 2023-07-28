Data science on mind? Here are 5 apps and 4 tips that will help you learn and get a job

Published Jul 28, 2023
Want to start your career in data science? Check out these tips and apps that can help you kick start your career. 

Decide what do you want to be: While you can dabble in all, you should decide what you really want to be in the field of data science such as data science engineer, data scientist, data analyst and more.

Get the basics right: You need to build the basic foundation in math, statistics, and programming languages such as Python, C++ before moving onwards.

Get first-hand experience: Gaining real-time experience is important to refine your knowledge and skills. Try your hands-on project-based courses or apply for various internships.

Have skills+: Enhance your knowledge in the field by exploring new technologies, discussions, future aspects and more. Now, check out the 5 apps that can help you achieve your goals.

Data champ app It is an interactive learning platform that offers video courses on a number of programming languages as well as AI and machine learning.

Coursera app: Coursera has a variety of programming language courses ranging from beginner to advanced. You can do any data science certification course that is affiliated with top universities.

Programming hub It provides fun games to learn coding languages such as HTML, Javascript, C, C++ and more. It provides easy-to-understand classes and interactive sessions.

Edx edX offers numerous programing language courses where you can start from scratch and master any language as a developer. 

Enki: The coding program offers lessons, practices, and quizzes for practical learning. The app is perfect for daily use in short sessions. For advanced learning, users need to upgrade to the premium version.

