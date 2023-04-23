Dazzling Deal! Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE priced at just Rs. 10299
Have you been waiting for a long time to find the best deal to buy a smartphone? Well, this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut on Amazon is what you were looking for.
Amazon is offering a whopping up to 60 percent off as an initial discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE today.
According to Amazon's pricing, the cost of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for 8GB+128GB storage variant is Rs. 74999.
Once the initial discount is applied you will only have to pay just Rs. 29999 for the smartphone.
If you wish to further lower the price, then you can take the advantage of the exchange deal available on Amazon.
Amazon is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 19700 making the price of the smartphone fall even more.
After the accumulation of both the discount and the exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), you can get the smartphone for just Rs. 10299.
The price of the smartphone can be further reduced by using the available bank offers.
Amazon offers 10% instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on Citibank Credit Card EMI transaction and more.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support.