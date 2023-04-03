Deal delight! Grab iPhone 13 priced at just 31999 NOW; price falls from 69900
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Today can be the best day if you want to buy an iPhone 13.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check here
Flipkart is offering amazing iPhone 13 offers leading to massive price drop.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You will be able to save a whopping amount of up to Rs. 37000 iPhone 13 today.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) can be grabbed today at a discount of 11% for Rs. 61999 against Rs. 69900.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check here
With the help of discount, you can straight away save Rs. 7901 on the phone.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You can opt for the exchange offer to get another reduction of up to Rs. 30000 on iPhone 13.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
With discount and exchange, the price of the iPhone 13 can come down to mere Rs. 31999.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Bank offers can also be availed on the devices. HDFC Bank users can avail Rs. 2000 off on the phone.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Read more
iPhone 13 runs on A15 Bionic Chipset and houses a dual rear camera setup of 12MP.