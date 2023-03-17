Deal of the day! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price crashes to 11199 from 74999 THIS way
Amazon is currently hosting a Samsung Galaxy Fest from March 16-19 while offering a bunch of exciting offers on premium Galaxy devices. One of them is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with a massive discount. Check out the deal here.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is still worth buying at an affordable price as it comes with three years of software support, which means you are getting the latest Android 13 OS.
Apart from that, 5G connectivity, 120Hz refresh rate display, and triple camera setup including 12MP+8MP+12MP and 32MP selfie camera make it all worthwhile.
What makes it even more exciting is Amazon's special deal of the day for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
It is available with a flat 60% discount and may be the best option to check out now. (HT)
The latest deal lets you save up to Rs. 750 on ICICI Bank Credit Card. This helps to drop the price to Rs. 29249 with the card offers.
Not just that! The Qualcomm 865 processor-powered smartphone can be purchased for under Rs. 20000 by exchanging it with an old smartphone.
With Amazon's exchange offer, you can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 18050.
Once you meet all the conditions, it will allow you to buy the phone at just Rs. 11199 while combining bank offers, price cuts, and exchange deals. (Pexels)
However, we suggest you check the available discount before proceeding to buy. (Pexels)