Deal of the day! Samsung Galaxy S22 price knocked down to 38449 from 85999
Holi sale is over! However, luckily under the Deal of the Day on Amazon, you still have a chance to grab Samsung Galaxy S22 at an affordable price. Check out this deal. (Unsplash)
Buy here
The entry-level Galaxy S22 goes at a starting price of Rs. 57999 for the 128GB storage variant against its MRP of Rs. 85999. (Samsung)
That means, you will be able to save a flat 33 percent on this premium smartphone without any worries about bank offers or exchange deals. (HT Tech)
Not just that, you can get additional discounts including bank offers, specific card offers, and exchange deals. (HT Tech)
Read here
You can get an additional Rs. 1500 off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card. Moreover, there are bank offers on City Union bank and HSBC bank. (HT Tech)
On top of that, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, then you can get a whopping discount of up to Rs. 18050. (Pexels)
With the price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal, you will be able to grab the premium Samsung galaxy S22 at just Rs. 38449.
Note that this will be the discount after fulfilling the conditions of the trade-in deal and on selective models. Hence, you should check the price before confirming the order.
The Galaxy S22 boasts a 6.1-inch display in an era where smartphone displays can reach 6.8 inches.
Check here
It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for fast performance and features a 50MP wide primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide sensor for photography. (HT Tech)