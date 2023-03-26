Deal of the day! Save MASSIVE 28500 on iQOO Neo 7 deal on Amazon
Looking for a new smartphone for gaming and fast performance? This iQOO Neo 7 deal is perfect for you!
Buy here
The iQOO Neo 7 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip and supports a 120W flash charge option.
Not just gaming, it features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP camera with OIS and LED flash coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera. (Unsplash)
Wondering how much the iQOO Neo 7 5G price is? iQOO Neo 7 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is fully priced at Rs. 34999, but it can be yours at an extremely low rate! (Unsplash)
Product Page
This is possible as Amazon is providing a 14 percent discount which makes it available for Rs. 29999. (HT Tech)
Apart from this, there are several bank offers. To save the maximum amount, you can avail up to Rs. 1500 on ICICI bank, HDFC bank, and Standard Chartered bank transactions. (Pexels)
Not just that, if you exchange your older device, the cost can further come down by up to Rs. 27000. (Unsplash)
With the help of discounts and exchange offers, you will be able to save up to Rs. 28500 on the iQOO Neo 7 5G. (Unsplash)
Plus, free six months of Spotify Premium subscription along with the device! (Pexels)
Check More
However, it should be noted that this maximum discount will depend on your smartphone model that you are exchanging and its condition.