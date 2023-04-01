Deep discount! Nab Google Pixel 7 for 8833 per month with this Amazon deal
Google Pixel 7 is available with a massive discount on Amazon.
Thanks to an amazing deal from Amazon, you can now get the latest Google Pixel 7 for less than market price.
Originally, it comes with an MRP of Rs. 81999, but you can purchase it now for just Rs. 32440 with the exchange offer included. How does it work?
Firstly, Amazon is offering a flat 35% discount, bringing the price down to just Rs. 52999.
But wait, there's more! You are eligible for a flat discount of Rs. 250 with an HSBC credit card.
With this offer, you can get the Google Pixel 7 for Rs. 52749.
You also have No cost EMI plans with ICICI credit card, which will let you buy the Pixel 7 for Rs. 8833 per month for a period of 6 months.
Why should you consider buying the Google Pixel 7?
It comes with the new Tensor G2 chipset and promises to deliver faster voice assistance with features like live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing.
Additionally, the device offers an incredible photography experience with a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera.