DeepSeek new AI model rivals ChatGPT: Here’s everything you need to know
Published Jan 28, 2025
Why DeepSeek has become the talk of the town? Here’s everything you need to know about this company.
In recent news, DeepSeek, a mobile AI application was spotted on the number one position on the iPhone free app charts in China and the US.
DeepSeek's latest reasoning model, DeepSeek R1 has been creating a lot of buzz due to its advanced logical and mathematical problem-solving skills.
Here’s everything you need to know about DeepSeek and why it's suddenly popular to be known as ChatGPT rival.
DeepSeek is a Chinese-based AI startup company established in December 2023. It recently launched a new AI model R1 which has become talk of town.
What is DeepSeek?
Reportedly, the AI model has achieved 79.8% on advanced math tests and matching GPT-4 on many benchmarks. Now, it is ranked in third position globally after Google and OpenAI.
It is being said that the latest AI model by DeepSeek was built for just $5.6 million which takes about more than $100 million to build a similar model. Hence, it will be cheaper to use as well.
Cost for building R1
- Reinforcement learning - Used fewer GPU hours - Worked within China's chip restrictions
How DeepSeek achieve just a hike at a low cost?
Yes, if you are looking for long-term usage, affordable prices, or in search of more AI options apart from ChatGPT.
Who should use DeepSeek?
Use with caution! It captures rights over user-submitted content and claims ownership of the AI-generated content.
Is DeepSeek secure?
