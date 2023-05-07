Delete these Google Play apps now! HD 4K Wallpaper to Fingertip Graffiti-check full list
There are as many as 11 Android apps found on Google Play Store that have malware in them; You must delete them quickly.
If you have a smartphone, check right now if it has been affected by a dangerous malware that could result in substantial monetary losses.
This dangerous malware is called Fleckpe that has been detected in multiple Google Play Store apps that have been installed by over 600000 users.
All these users can lose their money or personal information. Not just that, if anyone downloads these apps, they too will be under threat.
The malware in these 11 apps is called Fleckpe and it was recently discovered by the cybersecurity company Kaspersky. Here's the list of affected Android apps:
Malware-loaded apps
Impressionism Pro Camera
GIF Camera Editor Pro
HD 4K Wallpaper
Fingertip Graffiti
Microclip Video Editor
Beauty Camera Plus
Beauty Slimming Photo Editor
