Delete these Google Play apps now! HD 4K Wallpaper to Fingertip Graffiti-check full list

Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 07, 2023
 There are as many as 11 Android apps found on Google Play Store that have malware in them; You must delete them quickly.

If you have a smartphone, check right now if it has been affected by a dangerous malware that could result in substantial monetary losses.

This dangerous malware is called Fleckpe that has been detected in multiple Google Play Store apps that have been installed by over 600000 users.

All these users can lose their money or personal information. Not just that, if anyone downloads these apps, they too will be under threat.

The malware in these 11 apps is called Fleckpe and it was recently discovered by the cybersecurity company Kaspersky. Here's the list of affected Android apps:

Malware-loaded apps

Impressionism Pro Camera

GIF Camera Editor Pro

 HD 4K Wallpaper

 Fingertip Graffiti

Microclip Video Editor

 Beauty Camera Plus

 Beauty Photo Camera

Beauty Slimming Photo Editor

Photo Camera Editor

 Photo Effect Editor

Night Mode Camera Pro

