Delightful Deal! Grab Samsung Galaxy A23 5G after price cut on Amazon
Photo Credit: Amazon
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G at a huge discount during the Blockbuster Value Days sale on Amazon. The sale is till April 17.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Buy here
The Blockbuster Value Days sale on Amazon has rolled out up to 40 percent discount on the purchase of this premium smartphone.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage variant of the smartphone gets a flat discount of 27 percent on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Amazon
With the initial discount offered on Amazon the price of the smartphone comes to Rs. 17499 from its regular price of Rs. 23990 as per Amazon's pricing information.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Check Product
If you further wish to lower the price of the Samsung Galaxy A23 you can get it done by the exchange and bank offers available.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Amazon offers an exchange deal of up to Rs. 16500. If you can exchange an old device, you can avail the benefit of this exchange offer.
Photo Credit: Amazon
If you’re able to get the full value of it then this deal will allow customers to buy the smartphone under Rs. 10000.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Amazon is also offering several banks offers on the phone too that gives a 5% Instant Discount up to INR 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions and many more.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets a 6.6" LCD Display with 120Hz Refresh rate.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Check More
The Smartphone also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor.