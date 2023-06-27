Delightful deal! Massive Oppo Reno 8T price cut rolled out
Want to buy a premium smartphone, but waiting for the perfect deal? Well, if camera quality is your priority, then check out the Oppo Reno 8T 5G as it is now available at a massive discount.
Flipkart has slashed Oppo Reno 8T price in a major way.
The Oppo Reno 8T 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is fully priced at Rs.38999 on Flipkart.
Now, you can get 23 percent as an initial discount resulting in a massive price cut.
After the initial discount the price of Reno 8T comes down to Rs.29999.
This deal is not just about the initial discount, you can further lower the price of the smartphone by applying for several bank offers and exchange deal available on Flipkart.
You get Flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999.
Apart from this you also get several more bank offers which you can check on the online shopping site.
Flipkart also offers Rs.29000 discount as exchange offer.
Also keep this in mind that the rate cut in exchange offers depends on the resale value of the device you are trading in.
The Oppo Reno 8T 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and a triple rear camera set up.