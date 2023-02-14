Delightful Flipkart Deal: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price cut from 95999 to new low of 28999
Flipkart has an amazing deal for you as it is offering a significant drop in the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone, bringing it to a new low. (Samsung)
Due to the initial discount, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be yours with a whopping discount of Rs. 46000 on Flipkart. (Samsung)
Flipkart has added fantastic card offers and exchange options which would help you to further lower the price of the smartphone. (Samsung)
The price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was 95999 earlier, but Flipkart has offered an initial 47% discount which means you can save Rs. 46000 with the initial discount. (Ht Tech)
With the flat discount of 46000,the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has come down to 49999 from its original price of 95999. (Samsung)
There are several card offers too. With American Express, Bank of Baroda or IDFC FIRST Bank credit card, you will get Rs. 1000 benefit. (Amazon)
If you have a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, then you will be eligible to get 5 percent cashback. (Amazon)
Flipkart is offering a massive reduction in price, of up to Rs. 20000 through an exchange deal which means you can trade in your old smartphone to further reduce the price (Amazon)
After the accommodation of both the discount and the exchange offer you can buy this device for just Rs. 28999. (Ht Tech)
The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and is eligible for 1-year manufacturer warranty and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories. (Samsung)