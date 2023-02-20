Delightful Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price cut! The phone can be yours for just Rs. 4949
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price cut has been announced by Amazon. You can buy the Rs. 28990 smartphone for just Rs. 4949. Do not miss the offer. (Flipkart)
Get the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G worth Rs.28990 in this delightful deal for only Rs.4949. Check the offer details in brief. (Samsung)
A jaw dropping deal has just been announced on the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G on Amazon. (Samsung)
Amazon has announced a huge discount and exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. (Samsung)
The 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage variant of the smartphone gets a flat discount of 21% on Amazon. This brings down its price to just Rs. 22999. (Samsung)
Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 18050. If you can exchange an old device you can avail the benefit of this exchange offer. If you’re able to get the full value of it, you can take home the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G for just Rs.4949! (Samsung)
And if paying that amount in one go is not possible, you can also avail a no cost EMI, available through Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering several banks offers on the phone too that gives a 5% Instant Discount up to INR 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions and many more. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets a 6.6-inch HD+ Display with 120Hz Refresh rate. (Amazon)
The Smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features a 50 MP OIS quad camera system with Digital Zoom Up to 10x. (Amazon)