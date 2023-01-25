Delightful Samsung Galaxy M32 price cut! The phone can be yours for just Rs. 1549, save Rs. 15450
Get the Samsung Galaxy M32 worth Rs.16999 in this delightful deal for only Rs.1549. Check the offer details in brief. (Samsung)
A jaw dropping deal has just been announced on the Samsung Galaxy M32 on Amazon. (GSM Arena)
Amazon has announced a huge discount and exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy M32. (Samsung)
The 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage variant of the smartphone gets a flat discount of Rs. 3500 on Amazon. This brings down its price to just Rs. 13499. (Samsung)
Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 11950. If you can exchange an old device you can avail the benefit of this exchange offer. If you’re able to get the full value of it, you can take home the Samsung Galaxy M32 for just Rs.1549. (Samsung)
And if paying that amount in one go is not possible, you can also avail a no cost EMI, available on Amazon Pay Later. (Samsung)
Amazon is offering several banks offers on the phone too that gives a 5% instant discount of up to Rs. 250 on HSBC credit card for the transaction. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy M32 gets a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. (Samsung)
The Smartphone also comes with quad camera that is 50MP+5MP+2MP and 2MP while the handset also has a 20MP front camera. (Amazon)
Inside the box you would get the handset, 15W charging adapter, SIM tray ejector, USB cable, and user manual. (Samsung)