Desirable Deal! Now, buy Samsung Galaxy F14 for priced at below 10000
Want a premium smartphone but don’t want to spend more than Rs. 10000? Samsung Galaxy F14 5G may be the solution for you after it gets a major price cut on Flipkart.
Flipkart is offering 17 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy F14 making its price fall to Rs. 14490 from Rs. 17490.
If you further wish to lower the price of the smartphone then you can take the advantage of bank offers available on Flipkart.
You get an instant discount of Rs. 1500 on HDFC credit cards, as bank offers on the e-commerce site.
Similar to this, Flipkart also offers a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions.
After you take the benefit of maximum bank offers, the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G's basic model can be yours by paying just Rs. 12990.
The deal is not over yet you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by using an exchange deal available on Flipkart.
As an exchange deal Flipkart offers Rs. 13950 off for an old smartphone.
To take advantage of an exchange deal all you need to have is an old smartphone in working condition.
If you are able to grab the whole of the exchange deal then you can own the Samsung Galaxy F 14 at the price below Rs. 10000.
The Samsung Galaxy F14 comes with features such as a 6.6-inch full HD+ 90Hz display protecte