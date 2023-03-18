Desirable Flipkart Deal! Grab iPhone SE 2020 priced at just 20990
Here is all you want to know about this fantastic iPhone SE 2020 price cut on Flipkart. Know how to bag it at its lowest.
The 256GB storage variant of the iPhone SE 2020 is available on Flipkart with an initial discount of 25 percent.
The iPhone SE 2020, worth Rs. 54900, can be purchased at a discounted rate of Rs. 40990.
If you have a budget of 41000 then you can buy this smartphone at this rate. However, you can reduce the amount even more by going for an exchange deal and bank offers that are available on Flipkart.
In order to opt for the exchange offer, you need to have an older smartphone and that too in a good working condition.
The E-Platform is offering an exchange offer up to Rs. 20000, which can further lower the price of the smartphone.
If you are able to fulfil all the conditions of the exchange offer then you will be able to grab the smartphone for just Rs. 20990.
However the deal doesn't end just here you can further lower the price by the help of bank offers available.
Flipkart is also offering two bank offers on the device- 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1000, on orders of Rs. 5000 and above.
The iPhone SE 2020 runs on A13 Bionic Chip and gets a 4.7 inch Retina HD Display.
The phone houses a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera.