Dhamaal Holi Deal! Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price cut to 14999 from 18499
If you are looking for a budget smartphone packed with overall performance features, then this dhamaal deal deal is for you! Check out the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price cut now.
What all does the phone have to offer? The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inches HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.
It is powered by Exynos 1330 Octa-core processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM with the RAM Plus feature.
For photography, the Galaxy A14 5G features 50MP triple-lens rear camera set-up with depth and macro lens and a 13MP selfie camera.
How much will it cost you? Samsung had launched the Galaxy A14 5G back in January at a starting MRP of Rs. 18499 for the base model.
However, during the Holi sale by Samsung, you can get the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants for just Rs. 16499.
There are bank offers too, which will let you bring down the cost of the budget smartphone even more.
You can get a Rs. 1500 instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Card EMI.
That means the effective price will be Rs. 14999 after the price cut and bank offers.
To sweeten the deal even further, Samsung is also offering more discounts via an exchange deal.