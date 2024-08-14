Did GTA 6 release date just leak on IMDb, or Is it another online rumour?
Published Aug 14, 2024
GTA 6 fans, a release date quietly appeared online for the highly anticipated game. However, it’s important to keep expectations in check.
A Reddit user recently spotted the release date for GTA 6 on IMDb. According to the post, the game is set to launch on October 27, 2025.
This date aligns with previous hints from Rockstar Games. You can verify the date yourself by visiting the IMDb page for GTA 6.
Despite the excitement, it’s crucial to remember that this information remains unconfirmed. IMDb is not known for strict verification of its content.
IMDb allows users to edit pages freely, which means anyone with an account could have added this date. Therefore, it might not be reliable.
Many online commenters have expressed scepticism about the October 27 date. They believe it’s unlikely Rockstar Games has finalised an internal release date.
Some suggest that a September release might make more sense, especially to boost holiday sales. But nothing is confirmed until Rockstar officially announces it.
For now, it’s best to take this information with caution. The GTA 6 release date remains a mystery, and any leaks should be treated as rumours.
