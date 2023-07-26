Did you know? There are 5 types of AI - check brief description
Do you know that there are various types of Artificial intelligence (AI)? Know about these 5 types of AI here!
General AI: According to Javapoiint.com this AI could perform any intellectual task with efficiency like a human.
The idea behind the general AI is to make such a system that could be smarter and think like a human on its own.
Super AI: According to Javapoint.com, it is a level of Intelligence of Systems at hich machines could surpass human intelligence, and can perform any task better than humans with cognitive properties.
Key characteristics of strong AI include capability, the ability to think, reason, solve the puzzle, make judgments, plan, learn, and communicate on its own.
Natural Language Processing (NLP): According to analyticsinsights.net,it is an AI that combines AI and linguistics to allow humans to communicate with robots using natural language.
Google natural language processing utilizing Google Voice search is an example of NLP.
Explainable AI(XAI): According to analyticsinsights.net, It is a collection of strategies and approaches that enable human users to comprehend and trust machine learning algorithms’ discoveries and output.
Machine Learning: According to analyticsinsights.net, ML is the algorithms that scan data sets and then learn from them to make educated judgments.
With the help of Machine Learning, Computer software learns from experience by executing various tasks and watching how the performance of those tasks improves over time.