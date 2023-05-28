Digital Sansad App: AI to digital dashboards, know some of the tech deployed at new Parliament building
Digital Sansad app is a paperless platform that will ensure seamless communication, collaboration, and coordination among all stakeholders of Parliament including MPs, Govt Users, Citizens and Secretariat users. It will also use artificial intelligence (AI).
The new "smart" Parliament building is set to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) with a number of technological upgrades and tablet computers for every lawmaker under the Digital Sansad Project, Hindustan Times quoted officials familiar with the matter as saying.
The new app blends creative, business, and technology to drive human, experience-led transformation and is designed to cater to the needs of MPs, ministries, secretariat, and citizens.
It offers a Digital pool of Parliament resources like House Business, Debates, QandAs, Member participation, Media gallery, Digital libraries and will also enable them to connect to their representatives through Constituency connect.
Every Member of Parliament has a personalised dashboard to track their schedule, business for the day E-notices, Participation, Payments, and details from MPLADS.
Members can now access all their parliamentary business on this portal through Single Sign-on.
With the new portal, members now have the opportunity to connect with their constituency citizens through MP tour.
A ministry user can access their dashboard and assist the MPs with their parliamentary business.