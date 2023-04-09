Discount bonanza! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price falls from Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 27999

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 09, 2023
 Waiting for a huge price cut on A Samsung smartphone? Then this Flipkart deal on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is for you.

The full Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price for storage variant 128GB, is Rs. 74999, but you can have it for just Rs. 27999, including exchange offer.

 Flipkart is offering an initial discount of 26 percent which gives you a straight saving of Rs. 20000 on the Samsung smartphone.

After Applying the initial discount the price of the smartphone slashes down to Rs. 54999.

Although with this much discount in the deal is already a great one, but you can reduce the price further through the exchange deal on Flipkart.

Flipkart has rolled out an exchange offer of up to Rs. 27000 on this Samsung product. 

For enjoying the benefit of exchange offer all you need to have is a smartphone in working condition.

 Keep in mind that the discounted amount on the exchange deal depends on the resale value of the old smartphone.

Specifications wise, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offers an AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Smartphone also features a camera with a telephoto lens, while all these features can be yours in just Rs.27999  on Flipkart.

