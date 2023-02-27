DIY boost! Repairable Nokia G22 launched (Reuters)
Ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Nokia G22 has been launched by the company as an affordable option. But there is something else to be excited about too. (Reuters)
The new Nokia G22 is the first Nokia smartphone with repairability at its core. This means it allows you to repair it by yourself in case it is broken! (Reuters)
Nokia G22 users can benefit from a repairable screen, charging port, and battery, as well as access to repair guides and parts through a Nokia partnership with the repair firm iFixit. (Reuters)
It comes as more affordable and with simpler processes in comparison to Apple’s recent DIY repair programmes. (Bloomberg)
How much do these replacement parts cost? (Bloomberg)
To be specific, at-home FixKits for Nokia G22 are available for 5 Euro from iFixit.com. (Reuters)
Replacement parts are available from iFixit.com at a global average price of 49.95 Euro, battery at 24.95 Euro, and charging port at 19.95 Euro. (Reuters)
Nokia G22 comes in Meteor Grey and Lagoon Blue and is available in 4GM+64GB and 4GM+128GB memory and storage options. (Bloomberg)
The global average RRP for Nokia G22 is 179 Euro. In the UK, Nokia G22 will go on sale starting on March 8, priced at just £150. (Reuters)
Nokia G22 offers up to three days of battery life. (Reuters)
Apart from this, 2 years of Android OS upgrades, 3 years of monthly security updates and an extended 3-year warranty. (Reuters)