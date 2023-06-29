Air Conditioners can be severely affected by heavy rain. Here’s what you need to know
You need to prepare your AC for some weather problems, especially monsoon. This way your AC will last longer. Here are some tips for AC maintenance and care.
For an outdoor AC, a little rain can be helpful in removing dirt, but it will also cause rusting an corrosion. You might want to spray the unit down with fresh water to maintain it, but it is a job best carried out by the professionals.
Make sure your window AC unit is sealed properly to ensure the interior is protected from water seepage.
Objects falling on the exterior and interior might damage your unit. Be especially acreful about nesting birds or insects building homes inside the unit.
Get your unit inspected by a professional contractor if your area experiences heavy rains and floodwater.
Covering your unit with plastic wraps or garbage bags can result in metal rust. Make sure the AC covers are fully ventilated to avoid the growth of mold and mildew.
When facing heavy rain and storm, simple precautions can go a long way to protect your AC.
While basic care can be provided by you, but anything requiring attention inside the AC unit, must be handled by a professional as otherwise you may end up doing greater damage.