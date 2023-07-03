Done 12th and eyeing Engineering? Check these 5 courses and apps that will help you succeed
There are numerous engineering courses to choose from after completing 12th grade. Here are 5 popular branches of engineering you can consider:
Mechanical Engineering: This branch focuses on designing, analyzing, and manufacturing mechanical systems and machines.Mechanical engineers work in industries like automotive, aerospace, energy, and manufacturing.
AutoCAD app is very helpful for mechanical engineering students. It allows you to view, edit, and share AutoCAD drawings on your mobile device.
Computer Science Engineering: It involves the study of computer systems, software development, algorithms, artificial intelligence, and data analysis.
Visual Studio Code app: It offers a wide range of features tailored for developers, including intelligent code completion, debugging support and extensions for various programming languages.
Civil Engineering: Civil engineering deals with the design, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects like buildings, bridges, roads, dams, and water supply systems. Now, check the apps that can help you in your engineering course.
Civil Engineering Dictionary App: It provides a vast collection of terms and definitions related to civil engineering. It is a valuable reference tool for both students and professionals in the field.
Electrical Engineering: This branch focuses on the study of electricity, electronics, and electromagnetism. Electrical engineers are involved in designing and developing electrical systems, power generation, transmission, and distribution.
Electrical Engineering app: It provides essential reference for electrical engineering students, designers, operations and maintenance engineers, and technicians.
Chemical Engineering: Chemical engineering combines principles of chemistry, physics, and biology to design and operate chemical processes. It involves developing and optimizing chemical reactions, designing equipment, and ensuring the safe handling of chemicals.
KingDraw Chemistry station: Is a chemical drawing editor that allows users to sketch molecules and reactions as well as organic chemistry objects