Top career opportunities after completing class 12 and apps that can guide you.
Digital Marketing
Digital marketing is a career that you can start from any qualification you just need basic knowledge of marketing and good language skills. You can help companies make their online presence felt through content marketing and social media marketing. you can do digital marketing specilization certification from Coursera or Udemy
Content Writing
If you have good writing skills, then you can try your hand in the content world as every company requires different kind of content, and starting with this job can help you kickstart your career for the long term. There are various online courses available in study apps like Upgrad and Alison.
Hotel Career
If have culinary skills as well as leadership abilities and are an interested in the hospitality industry, then joining a hotel will be beneficial. And if you pursue a hotel management degree thereafter, it can be the perfect start to your dream career. you can also get do a certification course from Coursera or Alison.
Sales and Marketing
It's a profession that helps generate revenue for companies as well as generate leads and build relationships with customers. However, if you Pursue a degree in the field thereafter, it will land you an even better job opportunities. you can look for Emeritus app that provides number of sales and marketing courses from top universities.
Graphic Designing
This involves creating digital visual content for companies. If you have keen eyes in designing and the right skills, you can pursue this as a profession. You can also take online courses to learn about various tools to enhance your knowledge while doing a job too. You can also learn graphic designing from apps like edX and Skillshare.
Every career requires creative skills and knowledge. Therefore, learning from an early age can be fruitful to gain experiences.