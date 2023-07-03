Done class 12, but figuring out which courses to do? Check these tips and guidance apps
Want to opt for courses after class 12 that are not Medical and Engineering? These 5 courses might interest you and apps that can guide.
Integrated law courses are undergraduate programs that combine the study of law with another field of study, such as humanities, social sciences, or management. Bar and Bench app is very useful for the students of Law.
BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) is an undergraduate degree program that focuses on computer applications and software development. BCA courses cover a wide range of subjects, including programming languages, database management, networking, web development, software engineering, and computer graphics. BCA students can use Udemy app to learn Computer Applications skills.
BSc (Bachelor of Science) is an undergraduate degree program that focuses on scientific and technical subjects. It offers a broad range of specialization options in fields such as physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, environmental science, biotechnology, and more. Coursera is a useful app for BSc students.
Journalism course help students to learn researching and interviewing techniques to develop concise and compelling writing. Students gain a strong foundation in journalism ethics and storytelling during this course. Jagran Josh app is helpful app to learn about daily current affairs and GK.
The Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) is an undergraduate degree program that covers a wide range of subjects such as finance, marketing, management, accounting, and entrepreneurship. UrbanPro app provides online classes for BBA students.