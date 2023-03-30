Don’t miss out! iPhone 14 Plus price cut to 42999 against 89900 in awesome deal

iPhone 14 Plus at an affordable price is a rare deal to get right now.

If a new iPhone is on your bucket list, then this iPhone 14 Plus deal will make for a perfect match! 

On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900. 

Yes, that means you can save a flat 12901 without any bank offers and exchange deals.

However, if you can manage to use bank offers and exchange deal discounts, then iPhone 14 Plus will cost you just Rs. 42999. 

Surprised? First, you can get an instant discount of Rs. 4000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards. 

On top of these, Flipkart is offering a staggering discount of up to Rs. 30000 if you trade in your old smartphone. 

Why not use that old device simply lying around at home to get a premium phone at an affordable price? 

The collective discount via bank offers, exchange deal, and price cut will let you get the iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs. 42999.

What's special about iPhone 14 Plus? It features a 6.7-inch display making it as big as the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Plus, it also offers a very long battery life. While the rest of the features are in-line with the iPhone 14 -- it packs the A15 Bionic chipset and dual-camera setup. (Pexels)

