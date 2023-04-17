Don’t pay 69900! Grab iPhone 13 Mini for just 30749
Check out the best iPhone 13 Mini deal here.
The original cost of the iPhone 13 Mini is Rs. 69900, however, there are stunning discounts available on it.
Flipkart is offering a massive discount on iPhone 13 Mini.
You can save Rs. 2901 on the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 Mini on Flipkart
With the initial discount the price of the smartphone reduces to Rs. 61999 from its listed price of Rs. 64900 on Flipkart.
You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 Mini by the exchange deal and bank offers on Flipkart.
Flipkart is offering a tempting discount of Rs. 29250 via the exchange deal on your old smartphone.
Take a note that the discounted amount on exchange deals depends on the resale value of the old device you are trading in.
However, the deal already is mind-blowing with lots of savings but you can further reduce the price of the smartphone using the bank offers available.
You also get a discount of Rs. 2000 on the HDFC Bank credit and debit card.
Check here
If you accumulate both discounts, then the iPhone 13 Mini will cost you only Rs. 30749.