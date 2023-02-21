Don't pay full price for iPhone 14 Plus, get it for Rs. 50999 now
Get iPhone 14 Plus at a new relief price which is much lower than its original retail price. (Amazon)
Click Here
You can get an Apple iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs. 50999 on Amazon instead of its original price of Rs. 89900. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering a flat discount of 8901 on iPhone 14 Plus making its price fall to Rs. 80999. (Amazon)
Amazon offers maximum discount on exchange offers which can further reduce the price of the Apple smartphone. (Amazon)
In the exchange offer, Amazon provides up to 28000 off, reducing its price to just Rs. 52999. You should note the exchange offer depends on the value of the old smartphone you trade-in. (Amazon)
The deal doesn’t end here as amazon also offers several cards and bank discounts which could help you with further reduction of price. (Amazon)
Amazon offers Rs. 2000 instant discount on HSBC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Bank of Baroda credit card users can get up to Rs. 1500 discount. (Amazon)
When you accumulate all the offers available in this deal you can bring home iPhone 14 Plus in just Rs. 50999! (Amazon)
iPhone 14 Plus features a large display of 6.7-inch meaning its screen is as big as iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Amazon)
iPhone 14 Plus comes packed with the A15 Bionic chipset and dual-camera setup. (Amazon)
Click here
Apple says it offers up to 26 hours of constant video playback, which is 6 hours more than the standard iPhone 14. (Amazon)