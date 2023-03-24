DOUBLE Asteroid strike looming! Two 170-foot asteroids heading for Earth, NASA warns
Two scary asterpids are rushing towards Earth to make an uncomfortably close approach. Should you worry about an Asteroid strike? Know what NASA says. (Freepik)
Today, a 70-foot asteroid shot past Earth at very close quarters. It came as close as 1.66 million miles. (Pixabay)
But the danger is not over yet! Two giant asteroids are now flying towards Earth in the coming days. (Wikimedia Commons)
These asteroids have been named 2023 DZ2 and 2023 DX2. Each is 170-foot wide. (Pixabay)
This double asteroid danger is causing concern due to their close approach to Earth. (Pixabay)
However, Asteroid 2023 DZ2 is the one causing the greatest worry. It is predicted to come even closer to the Earth than the Moon. (Pixabay)
You should note that the average distance between Earth and the Moon is about 239,000 miles. (Pixabay)
Terrifyingly, Asteroid 2023 DZ2 will get as close as 109,000 miles to Earth on March 25. (Pixabay)
NASA’s CNEOS has confirmed that it will be traveling at a velocity of 28004 kmph. (Wikimedia Commons)
NASA and other space agencies are keeping a track of these potentially hazardous asteroids for any deviation. (Freepik)