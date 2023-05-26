Edit WhatsApp Messages on iPhone and Android with this simple trick
Photo Credit: Unsplash
WhatsApp users have finally got the edit messages option on both iPhones and Android devices. Here is how to use it to your benefit.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
If you are someone who makes frequent typos and then presses the send button before taking the trouble to read your own message, then this new WhatsApp feature will come as a blessing for you!
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple had rolled out a feature with iOS 16 that lets users edit sent messages on the iMessage app.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has followed that up and rolled out its own edit messages feature.
Photo Credit: Pexels
WhatsApp messages are now editable and that too within a limit of 15 minutes.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
All you need to do is just select the message that you want to edit.
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Simply press and hold on to it. This will give you an option to "Edit" within the context menu if you are using an iPhone.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Else, if you are using WhatsApp on an Android device, then tap on the three-dot option to get the edit option.
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Now make the necessary changes in your message within the text field and tap the green check mark button to save your edited message.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Once you have edited the sent message, it will get a label of "edited" message within the message bubble.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check More
If you haven’t got the feature yet, then you will get it within the next few days. Make sure to update your WhatsApp app to the latest version.