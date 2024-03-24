Enter text Here
Elevate your cricket pleasure! Westinghouse, Blaupunkt to Sansui, check out these budget-friendly TVs
Upgrade your viewing with budget-friendly, high-quality TVs offering immersive visuals, advanced features, and easy access to sports apps for an enhanced home entertainment experience with Westinghouse, Blaupunkt, Sansui, Hisense and Xiaomi TVs.
Westinghouse 55" Quantum Series: Experience immersive sports viewing with 4K HDR visuals, Dolby Atmos sound, and Google TV OS for easy access to sports apps.
Blaupunkt Cyber Sound G2: Enjoy lifelike clarity with CyberSound Gen 2.0, vibrant HDR10+ visuals, and Google TV simplicity, all in a sleek, frame-less design.
Xiaomi 50" Dolby Vision Series: Elevate your sports experience with 4K Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, Google TV, and smooth gaming features like MEMC Engine.
Hisense 50" 4K Smart QLED: Immerse yourself in lifelike clarity and wide color gamut, with Auto Low Latency Mode for smooth gaming and 4-year warranty.
Sansui 50" Android LED TV: Explore a world of entertainment with Android 10.0, Dolby Audio, and Wide Color Gamut display, all in a bezel-less design.