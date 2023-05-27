Elon Musk, Taylor Swift to Kim Kardashian, all the celebs whose jets this student tracks on Twitter

Published May 27, 2023
Jack Sweeney, who is just 20 years old, has antagonised the richest and most powerful people on Earth like Twitter owner Elon Musk, singer Taylor Swift, reality TV queen Kim Kardashian and former President Donald Trump.

They have asked him to stop and he was even banned on Twitter, but that has not prevented him from doing what he wanted - track their private jets and put the details in public sphere.

The celebs have protested that this puts their lives at risk, but Sweeney is relentless in his pursuit. Here are some of the richest people he is tracking.

Sweeney has added to his list the jet of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently.

Former President Donald Trump

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg

Singer Taylor Swift

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Sweeney's trackers appear on a variety of social platforms ranging from Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Mastodon, and Nostr, BlueSky and Truth.

