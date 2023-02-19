Elon Musk wants you to pay for your Twitter account safety; Just do THIS
Twitter users received an ultimatum from the company that they must subscribe to the platform's new premium service. Or else!
It also indicated that failure to do so would lead Twitter users to lose their account security feature.
Worried? Twitter owner Elon Musk may want you to pay the company to keep your Twitter account safe, but there is something you can do.
On 19 March, the twitter users were greeted with the ultimatum that says Subscribe to the platform's new premium service or lose a popular account security feature.
The message that popped up for users said that they will lose the ability to secure their accounts via text message two-factor authentication unless they pay $8 a month to subscribe to Twitter Blue.
But here is an alternative way to secure your account without paying any amount all you need to do is follow these steps, reveals Associated Press.
In its blog, Twitter encouraged users who are not going to subscribe to Twitter Blue to consider using alternative account security options, specifically an authentication app or security key.
Two-factor authentication adds a second layer of security to password-protected accounts by having users enter an auto-generated code to log in that they receive on their phone or a separate app.
Such codes can be generated by apps like Microsoft Authenticator, Google Authenticator, Authy, Duo Mobile and 1Password.
(Microsoft)
To set up an authentication app to secure your Twitter account, you will need to download one of a number of available applications to your device. They are free in the Apple or Android app stores.
After downloading the authentication app, open the desktop version of Twitter and click on the icon showing ellipses in a circle.
the next step you will see "Settings and privacy" then "Security and account access" and finally, "Security." Here, you can select "Authentication app" and follow the instructions to set it up.
Once you have the app, open the desktop version of Twitter and click on the icon showing ellipses in a circle. There, you’ll find “Settings and privacy” then “Security and account access” and finally, “Security.” Here, you can select “Authentication app” and follow the instructions to set it up. (Microsoft)
After following these steps Twitter will ask you to share your email address. Once all the steps are done you can use the auto-generated numeric codes from your authentication app to add an extra layer of security when logging into Twitter.