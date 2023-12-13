Endefo Enfit NEO and NEO Pro smartwatches launched! Check specs and features
Explore the new Endefo Enfit NEO and NEO PRO smartwatches that seek to blend style, health, and connectivity.
Endefo Smartwatches unveiled
New arrivals – Enfit NEO and Enfit NEO PRO promise style, functionality, and connectivity.
Exceptional Quality
Endefo has committed to top-notch quality with Enfit NEO and NEO PRO smartwatches for the Indian market.
Retail Availability
The smartwatches are available at 2000+ retail stores, including Sangeetha Mobiles, Supreme Paradise, Lot Mo, and more.
Enfit NEO Smart Watch
Priced at Rs. 6999, but now available at Rs. 1999, this smartwatch packs 1.9" screen, Bluetooth calling, 135+ sports modes, health monitoring features.
More Features
It offers seamless navigation, 200+ watch faces, heart rate monitor, blood pressure, blood oxygen tracking.
Personalization
You can customize it with camera control, multiple languages, dual-screen functionality, voice assistant, and diverse UI modes.
Enfit NEO PRO Smartwatch
Price is Rs. 7999, but it has been discounted to Rs. 2499. Stylish 2.01" screen, Bluetooth calling, 135+ sports modes, health features.
Elegance Meets Functionality
It is a blend of style and function – Enfit NEO PRO offers comfort, diverse watch faces, and connectivity.
Tailored Preferences
You can customize it with camera control, multiple languages, blood pressure, blood oxygen monitoring, and Bluetooth calling.
Endefo's Smartwatch Duo
The company says that Endefo Enfit NEO and NEO PRO redefine the smartwatches segment with their blend of style, health features, and connectivity.